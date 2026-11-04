Alberta's DEI bill faces opposition from federal politicians

OTTAWA — Alberta's proposed restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion programs are drawing criticism from federal politicians and human rights organizations, who gathered on Parliament Hill Wednesday to call on Premier Danielle Smith's government to withdraw parts of Bill 33.Alberta Sen. Kristopher Wells and Edmonton Strathcona NDP MP Heather McPherson joined labour and community leaders in opposing the legislation, which would restrict employment equity programs in public-sector hiring and promotions and prohibit certain mandatory workplace training.The Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (No. 2), introduced last month, would amend the Alberta Human Rights Act to prevent provincial bodies from using certain employment equity measures when making hiring or promotion decisions, except in circumstances permitted by regulation.It would also prohibit mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion training unless the training is reasonably necessary for employees to perform their jobs.Alberta's government says the changes are intended to ensure public-sector hiring decisions are based on merit and competence rather than ideological considerations..Wells, an Alberta senator, argued the legislation would weaken existing protections for workers who face discrimination."To suggest that employment equity is not based on merit is simply not based in any facts or evidence," Wells said."Bill 33, if passed in its current form, would weaken these important human right goals and obligations."He also suggested the legislation could violate equality protections under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, although no court has ruled on the proposed changes.McPherson accused Smith of importing American political debates into Alberta and using the legislation to appeal to members of her United Conservative Party."Bill 33 is simply put another attempt to bring American-style politics into Alberta," McPherson said."This cynical piece of legislation is nothing more than Danielle Smith signaling to certain right-wing voters within her own party in a desperate attempt to maintain her leadership of the UCP.".McPherson also warned the changes could affect Alberta universities and their ability to secure federal research funding."If this legislation passes, post-secondary research funding will be at risk. Our research institutions may become ineligible for federal research and program dollars," she said.The potential funding consequences were raised by several speakers, although the province's fact sheet does not identify any federal funding programs that would automatically be affected.Nicholas Marcus Thompson, co-chair of the National Employment Equity Council, said employment equity programs were established to address discriminatory hiring practices that could persist even where discrimination is prohibited by law."Alberta's government says it wants hiring based on merit. And we support hiring based on merit. We're not against that at all. But that requires addressing discrimination," Thompson said.He called on Alberta to consult affected workers, unions, human rights organizations and public institutions before proceeding with the restrictions..Anne-Marie Pham of the National Council of Asian Canadians said employers should continue to assess candidates based on qualifications while taking steps to prevent discrimination during recruitment."Merit is our goal too. We should want the most qualified person in every position," Pham said.She cited research suggesting job applicants with Asian names were less likely to receive interview callbacks than applicants with Anglo-Canadian names despite having equivalent Canadian qualifications.David Matsinhe of Amnesty International Canada also criticized the bill, arguing it presented a false choice between employment equity and merit."Merit can only flourish where everyone has a fair chance to succeed," Matsinhe said.Charles Smith of the Canadian Network for Equity and Racial Justice raised similar concerns about the possible consequences for universities and public institutions.The proposed amendments would preserve existing human rights protections, including employers' duty to accommodate workers and their ability to rely on bona fide occupational requirements.The government would also be able to establish exemptions through future regulations.Bill 33 includes other changes unrelated to employment equity, including expanded legal protections against the non-consensual distribution of intimate content and amendments affecting Alberta's legal profession and courts.The National Employment Equity Council is calling on Alberta to withdraw the employment equity and workplace training provisions while urging Ottawa to complete its promised modernization of the federal Employment Equity Act.