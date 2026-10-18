Canadian

All four Conservative floor-crossers could retain seats as Liberals

(left to right: MPs Chris D'entremont, Matt Jeneroux, Michael Ma, Marilyn Gladu)
(left to right: MPs Chris D'entremont, Matt Jeneroux, Michael Ma, Marilyn Gladu)House of Commons
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Liberals
Conservatives
Marilyn Gladu
Matt Jeneroux
Canpoli
Floor Crossing
338 Canada
Leger poll
Michael Ma
chris d'entremont
floor crossers
Floor crosser
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