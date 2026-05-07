Canadian

American liquor exports to Canada drop by 63% in 2025

US liquor industry representative says 'trade frictions' have impacted US liquor industry, noting massive drop in US exports to Canada due to retaliatory bans
Beer
BeerWS Files
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Doug Ford
LCBO
retaliatory measures
Canada US trade war
CUSMA review
American Liqour
American liqour ban
Canadian liqour industry
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