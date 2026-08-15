Canadian

An ode to Canada's 'most popular and trusted journalist': Mark Slapinski

An insight into the bizarre world of the self proclaimed king of Canadian political journalism
The man to whom all Canadian journalists must fall to the feet of
The man to whom all Canadian journalists must fall to the feet of@Mark_Slapinski on X/Twitter
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Cdnpoli
Mark Slapinski
Canadian poltical journalism
Grifter
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news