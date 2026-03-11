Prime Minister Mark Carney with latest floor-crosser, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout, formerly of the NDP
Prime Minister Mark Carney with latest floor-crosser, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout, formerly of the NDPScreenshot from @MarkJCarney on Twitter
Canadian

ANALYSIS: What does the latest floor-crosser mean for Carney's government?

With yet another MP crossing the floor to the Liberals, and three by-elections to come, what could a slim Liberal majority really look like?
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Politics
Lori Idlout
Canadas Parliament
Floor Crossing
Liberal majority government
Canadian Liberal party
by-election
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news