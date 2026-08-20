Canadian

Anand calls Israel’s decision not to investigate Canadian aid worker’s killing ‘unacceptable’

Jacob Flickinger (left)
Jacob Flickinger (left)John Flickinger via GoFundMe
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Anita Anand
Israel
Humanitarian
Humanitarian Aid
Gaza
Canpoli
canadian aid worker
world central kitchen
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Western Standard
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