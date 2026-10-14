Canadian

Animal Justice targets Canadian government with Ottawa airport ads demanding live horse export ban

Animal Justice ads at Ottawa International Airport
Animal Justice ads at Ottawa International Airport Images provided by Animal Justice
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Ottawa International Airport
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Agriculture In Canada
Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Animal Justice
Health of Animals Act
Bill C-355
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