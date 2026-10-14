Animal Justice targets Canadian government with Ottawa airport ads demanding live horse export ban

CALGARY — Animal advocacy organization Animal Justice has launched an advertising campaign at Ottawa International Airport, calling on the Canadian government to prohibit the live export of Canadian horses for slaughter overseas. The advertisements, which went up September 21 and are scheduled to remain on display until October 24, are part of the organization's ongoing campaign to ''pressure the federal government to fulfill its commitment to end the practice.''In a statement provided to the Western Standard, Animal Justice said thousands of Canadian horses continue to be transported by air to Japan annually, where they are slaughtered for meat, including horse sashimi.According to figures provided by the organization, Canada exported 2,601 horses for slaughter in 2025, while another 1,380 were exported between January and June 2026.Animal Justice has raised concerns about the welfare of horses during international transportation, citing investigations and Japanese government records that it says document deaths, injuries and illnesses associated with the shipments.."Thousands of horses continue to be shipped on terrifying, grueling flights to Japan every year, where they are slaughtered for sashimi," a spokesperson told the Western Standard."According to investigations and Japanese government data, many of these horses do not survive the journey, and many more arrive with horrific injuries and illnesses."The organization is urging Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald and Carney to take action through existing federal regulations rather than waiting for additional legislation.Animal Justice argues that Section 64 of the Health of Animals Act gives the federal government the authority to regulate animal welfare, including the transportation and export of animals.According to the organization, Ottawa could amend Part XII of the Health of Animals Regulations, which governs animal transportation, to prohibit the export of live horses intended for slaughter.The organization's interpretation of the legislation has not been independently confirmed by the federal government..Bill C-355, which sought to prohibit the export of live horses and certain other equines by air for slaughter, passed the House of Commons in May 2024 but did not become law before Parliament was dissolved ahead of the 2025 federal election.Animal Justice said the Liberal Party reaffirmed its commitment to banning live horse exports for slaughter during the 2025 federal election campaign.The organization also claims that staff from the Prime Minister's Office confirmed earlier this year that the government remained committed to fulfilling that promise."While the government maintains that it intends to outlaw live horse export, and it's time to fulfill this promise with immediate regulatory action to protect horses from suffering and dying," Animal Justice said. "Horses can't wait any longer."Canada's existing animal transportation regulations establish requirements intended to protect animals during transportation, including provisions related to fitness for travel, handling, confinement and maximum transport times..The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is responsible for enforcing federal animal transportation requirements.Animal Justice maintains that the existing regulatory framework does not adequately address the welfare concerns associated with long-distance international shipments of horses destined for slaughter.The campaign comes as the federal government continues to face questions about whether it will introduce new legislation or pursue regulatory amendments to implement its previous commitment.The Western Standard has contacted Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada for clarification on the government's current position.