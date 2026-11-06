Animal testing in Canada tops 3.9 million subjects as advocates demand stronger protections

CALGARY — More than 3.9 million animals were used in scientific research, testing and teaching across Canada in 2025, an increase of more than 228,000 from the previous year, according to newly released national figures.The Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC) reported that 3,935,094 animals were used at certified institutions last year, compared with 3,706,907 in 2024, representing an increase of approximately 6.2%.The figures have prompted renewed calls from animal welfare advocates for stronger protections and greater investment in alternatives to animal experimentation.Animal Justice, a Canadian animal advocacy organization, highlighted the findings in a statement Wednesday, arguing that the rising numbers demonstrate the need for changes to Canada's approach to scientific research involving animals.Fish accounted for the largest proportion of animals used, with more than 1.8 million reported, followed by approximately 1.18 million mice and 403,000 cattle.However, the organization also drew attention to substantial increases involving animals commonly kept as household pets.The number of cats used in Canadian experiments reportedly rose from 4,911 in 2024 to 16,143 in 2025, more than tripling in a single year. The number of dogs used also increased, rising from 9,252 to 9,944..The report also identified an increase in experiments classified under Category E, the CCAC's highest level of invasiveness.These procedures are defined as capable of causing severe pain approaching or exceeding the pain tolerance threshold of conscious animals without anesthesia.In 2025, 104,912 animals were reported under Category E, compared with 98,441 the previous year, an increase of 6,471 animals.Animal Justice argues that the figures reinforce concerns about the treatment of animals in Canadian laboratories and the need to expand research methods that do not involve animal experimentation.The CCAC's statistics cover institutions participating in its certification program and do not necessarily account for every animal used in research across Canada.The findings come during a year of legislative changes aimed at restricting certain forms of animal testing.In May 2026, Ontario passed legislation limiting invasive medical research involving cats and dogs, following public concerns surrounding experiments involving puppies at a London hospital.The legislation restricts certain invasive procedures and the breeding of cats and dogs for research, although exceptions remain for approved veterinary research.The new restrictions are scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027.Despite the changes, animal welfare advocates have raised concerns that the legislation does not prohibit every form of experimentation involving cats and dogs.The CCAC's newly released figures cover 2025, meaning the effects of Ontario's legislation will not be reflected in the current report..The latest calls for stronger laboratory animal protections come as Animal Justice continues campaigning for broader changes to Canada's animal welfare laws.In September, the organization launched an advertising campaign at Ottawa International Airport, urging the federal government to follow through on its commitment to ban live horse exports for slaughter overseas.As previously reported by the Western Standard, the advertisements were displayed from September 21 to October 24 and targeted the federal government's handling of horses transported by air to Japan.Animal Justice told the Western Standard that Canada exported 2,601 horses for slaughter in 2025, with another 1,380 exported during the first six months of 2026.The organization urged Prime Minister Mark Carney's government and Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald to pursue regulatory changes rather than wait for new legislation.Although the airport campaign addresses a separate animal welfare issue, both efforts reflect the organization's broader push for stronger federal protections.Unlike some countries with centralized government oversight of laboratory animal research, Canada relies heavily on the CCAC, a non-profit organization that establishes standards and certifies participating research institutions..Participation is required for institutions receiving certain federal research funding, but not all privately funded laboratories are covered.Consequently, the CCAC's annual reports do not capture every animal used in Canadian scientific research.Meanwhile, Animal Justice has also called on Ontario research facilities to find homes for surviving cats and dogs before the province's new restrictions take effect in January.In an October 22 update, the organization said it had contacted five research facilities that had recently used cats or dogs, but none had agreed to meet or commit to a rehoming plan.The CCAC cautions that year-to-year changes in reported animal use can be influenced by research priorities, technology, funding and the number of participating institutions, and should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of changing welfare standards.The full 2026 animal-use figures have not yet been released, leaving the impact of this year's legislative developments on future national statistics unknown.