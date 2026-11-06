Canadian

Animal testing in Canada tops 3.9 million subjects as advocates demand stronger protections

Animal testing in Canada tops 3.9 million as advocates demand stronger protections.
Animal testing in Canada tops 3.9 million as advocates demand stronger protections.ChatGBT
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Canadian Government
Animal Testing
Ottawa International Airport
Animal Slaughter
Animal Cruelty
Animal Welfare
Animal Welfare Advocates
Animal Justice
Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC)
Category E
CCAC