Anti-Israel protestors swarm Conservative Senate leader's vehicle

Senators learned anti-Israel protestors jumped on one of their colleague’s cars during demonstrations outside Parliament, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “I think the public should know what is happening here and how unsafe we in fact feel,” Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett told the Senate Internal Economy Committee, after the protestors confronted him. “I would like to hear how we go about protecting ourselves because we are getting less and less protection.”Plett said the incident left him frightened. He later declined to take questions. Labour for Palestine held an unplanned pro-Palestine protest on Wednesday. It is unaffiliated with any union or the Canadian Labour Congress. Protestors printed pamphlets indicating they would block MP cars from entering Parliament. He said the incident occurred as he was on his way to a meeting of the Manitoba Conservative caucus. He added protestors leapt on his car and began pounding the hood when he declined to take a pamphlet. As he got to the stop sign, he said there was “a car in front of me that has stopped with probably 30 or 40 protestors around that car, not letting the car move.” What he found out later was they insisted the driver take a pamphlet and they would let the car go once he or she did so. These protestors moved all over his car. They banged on his windows. They laid on the hood of the car and tried to prevent him from moving. Since there were plenty of cameras going off, he predicted he is on many photos now in the Gaza Strip. Plett concluded by saying he “slowly kept on going.” “There was no security around to help me,” he said. “I felt very, very unsafe.”This ordeal comes as a group of Jewish and Israeli Concordia University students who set up a table to call for the release of hostages by Hamas were harassed by pro-Palestine supporters on Wednesday. READ MORE: WATCH: Pro-Palestine Montreal university students attack, insult Jews“They were attacked, berated and harassed and this lovely young lady in particular decided to call a Jew a kike,” said AK Strategies Managing Principal Anthony Koch. “Welcome to Canada in 2023.”