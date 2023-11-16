Anti-racism trainer fired from Canadian government for antisemitism returns to Twitter lambasting Jews

Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) consultant Laith Marouf came back on Twitter and said Canadian telecommunications consultant Mark Goldberg “led a Jewsade against my work to liberate media in Apartheid Canada from your Jewish Supremacist ilk.” “The world knows you like to kill babies and all your liars are aired live on TV,” tweeted Marouf on Thursday. “Cry as your house of hate falls.”.Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay pointed out in 2022 Marouf was hired by Canadian Heritage to train broadcasters in anti-racism, despite having tweeted antisemitic comments. READ MORE: Canadian Heritage hires anti-racism director who expressed antisemitic views“Astounding — even by the low standards set by all the various other grifters, hysterics, & haters paid out by Ottawa's various ‘anti-racism’ slush funds: The same guy ranting about how Jews are ‘bags of feces’ was hired by @CdnHeritage to train Cdn broadcasters in ‘anti-racism,’” said Kay..Former diversity and inclusion minister Ahmed Hussen said in 2022 the CMAC will no longer be working on an initiative for the Canadian government after it was discovered Marouf had made antisemitic remarks. READ MORE: Anti-racism director fired from Canadian government project for antisemitism“The antisemitic comments made by Laith Marouf are reprehensible and vile,” said Hussen. “We have provided notice to the CMAC that their funding has been cut and their project has been suspended.”.Marouf followed up by saying National Post Parliament bureau reporter Bryan Passifiume is a Jewsader. “You and all the NP (National Post) Genocide Enablers will stand trial for your crimes as soon as we crush the Jewsader Colony and the Imperialist Hordes protecting it,” he said. “Get ready, you will not be able to hide in KKKanada like Nazi Ukrainians.”