Applications open for first-time home buyer rebate up to $50,000

Just in time for the spring home buying season, the federal government's first-time buyers’ GST/HST rebate program is now active.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is now accepting applications for the rebate, which is applied to the 5% GST or federal portion of the HST on qualifying properties.

The program gives up to $50,000 back to eligible buyers on newly-built homes priced at or below $1 million. New homes priced between $1 million and $1.5 million also qualify for a smaller rebate, with no rebate above that threshold, however substantially renovated homes do qualify for a rebate.

First-time buyers who purchased from a builder could also have the rebate credited at closing, with the amount applied against the final purchase price, similar to the long‑standing GST/HST new housing rebate.

When the program was announced, the federal Parliamentary Budget Officer suggested average savings approximately in the mid‑$20,000 range for typical first-time buyers, dependent on price and financing arrangements, well short of new home prices, but a helping hand to get people into ownership.

First-time buyers are an essential element of healthy housing markets, but in recent years high prices and limited supply of homes have kept most of these markets on the sidelines.