August home sales declined slightly; storm clouds gathering

Home sales in Canada in August slowed slightly, recording a 0.7% decrease in July in markets measured by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

“Sales activity and price trends were largely unchanged for a fourth consecutive month in August,” said Shaun Cathcart, CREA’s senior economist. “What has changed is the broader economic environment, with the Bank of Canada recently warning of rising inflation risks, along with doubts about the durability of recent economic growth."

There are growing changes that will impact markets before the end of the year, added Cathcart.

"For borrowers, fixed mortgage rates have already increased on higher bond yields. Meanwhile, on the variable rate side, a rate hike is not only back on the table for this year but already priced in by markets," he said. "This fresh round of incoming headwinds is expected to dampen the prospects for further housing market momentum heading into 2027.”

The Bank of Canada has two rate announcements on its calendar before the end of this year, Oct. 28 and Dec. 9.

The number of homes listed for sale in August increased 3.3% from July, said CREA Chair Garry Bhaura.

“The noticeable increase in new supply in August was both broad based across all the largest markets and most apparent towards the end of the month," said Bhaura. "This suggests sellers were looking to get an early start to the fall market, particularly given how late Labour Day was this year.”