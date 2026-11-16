OTTAWA — Canada's auto industry and its largest private-sector union are warning PM Mark Carney against going to China to secure the future of Canadian vehicle manufacturing, arguing that Chinese investment could jeopardize Canadian jobs and Canada's access to the US market.The warnings came on Monday after Carney said he plans to speak with President Xi Jinping about Chinese investment in Canada's auto sector during a meeting in Shenzhen on Tuesday.Speaking to the press in Phnom Penh, Carney suggested that China could be the alternative if the US was no longer interested in an integrated North American auto industry, as reported by the Globe and Mail.The President of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association has rebutted the idea on X, citing job losses in Europe's auto sector as the basis for his objection."Ask the Europeans how their China auto strategy is working out for them' said the association's president.The post refers to 104,000 automotive jobs lost in Europe in 2024 and 2025 (142 a day) and an additional 42,300 jobs lost in Germany's auto sector in the first six months of 2026."There is no Canadian auto industry without US market access," the President added..Canada seized no forced labour imports from countries outside China in 10 years, federal records show\n\n.The numbers were provided by the industry body and, on their own, don't show how many of those jobs were lost because of Chinese competition.Unifor National President Lana Payne also raised the question of whether the Chinese automakers would be willing to set up full-scale manufacturing in Canada."This is why it is so important for Canada to understand the role China plays in the auto industry globally," Payne wrote on X."China has huge auto over-capacity. They're not interested in full-scale auto assembly in any other jurisdiction. Why would Canada be any different?"The comments come as Canada's auto industry continues to grapple with uncertainty around U.S. tariffs and the future of cross-border production. The Trump administration has slapped 25% tariffs on Canadian vehicles. That said, CUSMA includes provisions that will reduce duties on eligible vehicles..Canadian crude oil exports to China up 159% last quarter ahead of Carney's visit.Carney has made it clear that any future trade deal with Washington has to provide a sustainable long-term future for Canadian vehicle assembly and parts manufacturing.According to the Globe and Mail, the PM said Canada's auto workers, auto plants, and domestic market could be a destination for investment from countries other than the US."Great auto workers, important market, real assets in Canada. If they're not fully utilized in a North American context, then that's overall opportunity," Carney said.The government has already started looking at the possibility of Chinese investment in Canadian EV manufacturing.Industry Minister Mélanie Joly met with representatives from BYD, Chery, Geely and Shanghai Launch Automotive Technology during her visit to China in June.International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu also met the Chinese automakers earlier this month..Carney government's Chinese EV import quota raises forced labour concerns.Carney has said any Chinese investment would have to serve Canadian workers and require Canadian-made parts and critical minerals, not just assemble imported vehicle components.Canada also agreed earlier this year to reduce its 100% tariff on Chinese EVS to a limited annual quota of 49,000 vehicles.The deal represents a break from Washington, which continues to maintain a 100% tariff on Chinese EVS.The prime minister is expected to raise the future of Canada's automotive industry during his meeting with Xi on Tuesday, as Ottawa looks for new investment opportunities while continuing trade negotiations with the United States.