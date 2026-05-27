Avi Lewis rejects claim anti-oil rhetoric fuels Alberta independence movement

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Avi Lewis rejected suggestions Wednesday that anti-oil and gas rhetoric from environmental activists is helping fuel Alberta’s growing independence movement.Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Lewis was asked by the Western Standard whether opposition to pipelines and fossil fuel development was contributing to rising independence sentiment in Alberta.“No, I do not,” Lewis responded. Lewis instead argued Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is facing pressure from a significant portion of her political base supportive of Alberta independence.“I think Danielle Smith has a real problem because she’s got a significant part of her base that is separatist,” Lewis said. “And she’s trying to walk a fine line.” .During a follow-up exchange with another reporter, Lewis described Alberta’s independence debate as increasingly unrealistic and criticized recent political efforts surrounding independence-related referendum discussions.“A question about a question — we’re entering into the territory of absurdity,” he said. Lewis also linked the issue to broader constitutional disputes involving Indigenous consultation on major energy and infrastructure projects.“It’s not optional,” Lewis said of the constitutional obligation to consult First Nations. “And now we see the Carney government pretending that Section 35 doesn’t exist in our constitution.” Lewis argued ongoing legal and political disputes over energy development could ultimately push more projects into prolonged court battles.“They are creating a pipeline to the courts,” he said.