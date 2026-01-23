Bank of Canada expected to hold its rate on Wednesday and throughout 2026

The Bank of Canada holds its next rate announcement meeting on Wednesday, and all expectations are it will also hold its rate steady at 2.25%.

In a report , the C.D. Howe Institute’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC), comprised of the chief economists of the six largest Canadian banks, as well as six leading academic economists and financial market experts, went a step further, suggesting the bank will hold the rate steady through 2026.

The MPC describes itself as a shadow of the Bank of Canada’s Governing Council, providing an “independent assessment of the monetary stance needed to achieve the bank’s 2% inflation target.”

All nine MPC members called for the bank to hold the overnight rate target at 2.25% on Jan. 28 as well as at the next announcement in March.

Eight of the nine called for a target of 2.25% in July, with one member calling for a cut to 2%. Looking to the end of the year, seven of the nine maintained the 2.25% will hold until January 2027, with one member calling for a target of 2% and another calling for a target of 2.75% by then.