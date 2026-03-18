Bank of Canada holds its overnight rate; Middle East conflict increasing inflation

The Bank of Canada held its target for the overnight rate at 2.25% on Wednesday, with the bank rate at 2.5% and the deposit rate at 2.20%.

It’s the third hold in a row of the overnight, following a series of cuts in 2025.

In its opening statement, the bank’s governing council said, “The war in the Middle East has increased volatility in global energy prices and financial markets and heightened the risks to the global economy. The breadth and duration of the conflict, and hence its economic impacts, are highly uncertain.”

The bank noted global oil and natural gas prices have risen sharply, and this will boost global inflation in the near-term.

“In addition to energy supply disruptions, transportation bottlenecks stemming from the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz could impact the supply of other commodities,” it said.

GDP in Canada declined to 1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025, weaker than the bank had anticipated, caused by a larger-than-expected drawdown in inventories.

“Domestic demand grew by more than 2% due to strength in consumer and government spending, even as housing markets remained weak,” said the bank.