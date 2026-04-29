Bank of Canada holds rate at 2.25%

The Bank of Canada held its target for the overnight rate at 2.25%, on Wednesday with the bank rate at 2.5% and the deposit rate at 2.20%.

In a statement, the bank said the conflict in the Middle East has heightened economic volatility, and US trade policies which are affecting global trade patterns are expected to continue.

“The Iran war has led to sharply higher energy prices and transportation disruptions, diminishing growth prospects in oil-importing countries and boosting inflation worldwide,” said the bank, “In the United States, growth is still expected to be solid over the projection horizon, boosted by AI-related investment and consumption growth. China’s economy is being supported by robust exports. In the euro area, higher prices for oil and natural gas will weigh on economic activity.”

Bond yields are slightly higher since January while equity markets have recovered. Since the start of the war, the US dollar has appreciated against most major currencies and the Canada-US exchange rate has been relatively stable, added the bank.

“Overall, the global economy is expected to grow by about 3% in 2026, 2027 and 2028,” it said. “Projections for inflation over the next year are revised up because of the jump in energy prices.”

After pulling back in the fourth quarter of 2025, the bank feels growth is forecast to have resumed in early 2026.