Bank of Canada raises overnight rate to 2.5%

Based on strong economic growth indicators, the Bank of Canada raised its overnight rate by .25% on Wednesday, the first rate increase since July 2023, taking the rate to 2.5%

"Growth picked up in Canada through the middle of the year. GDP growth was 3.3% in the second quarter, and recent indicators point to growth of about 2% in the third quarter, stronger than expected in the July Report," said the bank in a statement. "Consumer spending has been solid, even with slow population growth. Business investment rebounded, reflecting oil and gas sector activity and spending on machinery and equipment."

Canada's unemployment rate has hovered around 6.5% over the last few months, said the bank, adding, “A broad set of indicators continue to point to some excess supply in the economy. Given the ongoing resilience of the global economy, the bank has revised up global GDP growth slightly to 3.1% in 2026, while growth in 2027 and 2028 remains unchanged from the July projection at 3.2%."

Canadian exports overall have strengthened, owing to robust US demand, higher energy production and increasing signs that businesses are adapting to the changing trade environment, despite some sectors of the economy being affected by US tariffs.