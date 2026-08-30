Bank of Canada rate increase is off the table

The Bank of Canada could be between a rock and a hard place when it comes to its rate announcement on Sept. 2

Most market watchers have predicted the bank would hold its rate steady at 2.25% until at least the end of 2026, but the Canada/US trade war may have taken a rate hold off the table.

Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on the US on Tuesday, as well as a $7.5 billion financial stimulus package to protect Canadian companies and workers from the effects of the US tariffs.

Canada’s tariffs will increase the costs of 700 products imported from the US, with the likelihood of increasing inflation in Canada to a level above the bank’s comfort ceiling of 3%, which would normally trigger a rate hike.

But these are not normal times.

The stimulus package is designed to combat a worst-case scenario of rapidly rising costs, as well as potential job losses because of US tariffs leveled on Canadian businesses last week.

Melanie Joly, Canada’s minister of industry, said the $7.5 billion stimulus package will offer support for small businesses, including financing distributed through regional development agencies.