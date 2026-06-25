Banned German migrant crime thriller 'Citizen Vigilante' releases in Canada

Citizen Vigilante, the controversial thriller film directed by German filmmaker Uwe Boll, has officially become available to Canadian audiences following its North American release, despite being banned in Germany.The film opened in a limited number of theatres across Canada and the United States on Friday while also launching on several video-on-demand platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.The film follows the plot of an American businessman living in Europe who takes the law into his own hands after becoming frustrated with what he sees as the failure of authorities to deal with violent crime.Promotional materials and trailers portray the protagonist pursuing members of organized criminal groups, many of whom are depicted as migrants or foreign-born offenders..Boll, the German-born director known for producing provocative films, has alleged that Germany's film classification board, the FSK, refused to grant the movie a standard rating, making a conventional theatrical release in the country effectively impossible."It was as if the press said: 'Poor aggressors.' We live in a completely absurd political environment, especially in Europe," Boll told the Daily Telegraph."There is a big difference between so-called 'hate speech' and stabbing someone in the neck. But the facts don't matter anymore,"The film's release has generated additional attention due to the casting of Armie Hammer in the lead role. Hammer's career was derailed in 2021 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, allegations he has since denied. Although criminal charges were never filed, his return to a high-profile project has sparked renewed debate among critics..The traction has helped generate interest beyond Germany, with social media users sharing reviews following the film's North American release.One viewer on X described the movie as an "adequately funded indie" production that remained engaging throughout.The reviewer also highlighted scenes depicting judges and justice officials as sympathetic toward violent offenders, writing that the film's criticism extends beyond criminals themselves to institutions the protagonist believes have become unwilling to protect law-abiding citizens.