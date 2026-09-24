BC man arrested in Thailand over alleged rape of British backpacker

CALGARY — A 38-year-old Canadian man has been arrested in Thailand after a 23-year-old British tourist reported that she had been sexually assaulted following a night out in Chiang Mai. Thai authorities identified the suspect as Aldo Guiovanni Ochoa Saenz, a Canadian citizen from BC who was arrested inside a hotel room in central Chiang Mai at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday.Police said the arrest came just hours before Saenz was scheduled to leave Thailand on Wednesday morning.The case began on Sept. 13, when the British tourist was travelling in Chiang Mai and socializing with a group of friends that included Saenz. According to Thai police, the group consumed alcohol together before the alleged sexual assault occurred.The woman later reported the incident to investigators at Mae Ping Police Station.According to additional reports, the woman had been drinking with Saenz and other foreign tourists at a karaoke bar before the group eventually separated. She and Saenz allegedly left together, with the woman later telling police that she was taken to his condominium..She reportedly told authorities that she had been intoxicated and woke up the following morning believing she had been sexually assaulted, prompting her to contact police.Following her complaint, Thai investigators gathered evidence and arranged for the woman to undergo a medical examination at a hospital.Police then submitted the evidence to the Chiang Mai Provincial Court, which issued an arrest warrant for Saenz on suspicion of rape. The warrant cited an offence involving rape through threats or force, or circumstances in which the alleged victim was unable to resist.The investigation also involved the British Consulate in Chiang Mai, which contacted Thai Tourist Police after the British woman reported the alleged assault.Police said investigators later examined information on Saenz's mobile phone and discovered travel details indicating that he was preparing to leave Thailand on Wednesday morning. .Tourist Police Division 2 worked with officers from Mae Ping Police Station to track Saenz to a hotel in central Chiang Mai. Officers then entered his room and arrested him at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday.Saenz was subsequently taken to Mae Ping Police Station, where he was placed into the custody of investigators for further legal proceedings.Thai police said the case would proceed according to the law and that fairness would be provided to both the complainant and the accused.