Canadian

BC man arrested in Thailand over alleged rape of British backpacker

Canadian man Aldo Guiovanni Ochoa Saenz arrested in Thailand over alleged rape of British backpacker
Canadian man Aldo Guiovanni Ochoa Saenz arrested in Thailand over alleged rape of British backpackerSupplied by Thai Police
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Thailand
sexual assault case
Chiang Mai
Mae Ping Police
Aldo Guiovanni Ochoa Saenz
Chiang Mai Provincial Court
British woman
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Western Standard
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