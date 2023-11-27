Bernier celebrates Christine Anderson returning to Canada

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier said he was happy Alternative for Germany Member of European Parliament Christine Anderson was back in Canada for a series of events. “Will Pierre Poilievre again disgustingly tell her that she and her ‘vile racist views’ are not welcome in our country?” tweeted Bernier on Sunday. .Bernier acknowledged Anderson’s visit by saying he hoped she enjoyed it. “Welcome back to Canada @AndersonAfDMdEP!” he said..Anderson said in February she had spoken with Poilievre.READ MORE: WATCH: European politician who supported Rolling Thunder says she admires Poilievre“He seems like a decent guy,” she said. “We need people that actually do, think and go back to what democracy is all about and what elected representatives should do.”.Poilievre denounced Anderson in February after three of his MPs met with her during her cross-Canada tour to show support for the Freedom Convoy.READ MORE: Conservative leader Poilievre denounces Christine Anderson after three MPs meet with her“Christine Anderson's views are vile and have no place in our politics,” he said. “The MPs were not aware of this visiting member of the European Parliament's opinions and they regret meeting with her.” Poilievre could not be reached for comment in time for publication.