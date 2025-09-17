Bernier claims Freeland's new position will allow her to send 'billions to the country of her grandparents'

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has criticized the appointment of Chrystia Freeland as Canada’s new Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, arguing that Ottawa has already spent too much supporting the war-torn country.In a post on X, Bernier claimed that Canada has committed $22 billion to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, alleging that such funding has “unnecessarily prolonged the war” and “destroyed Ukraine.” He said Freeland’s new position would allow even more Canadian money to be sent abroad, adding that Canadians are “tired of being fleeced for Ukraine.” He also claimed that the position will "allow her to send even more billions to the country of her grandparents!".The criticism came shortly after Freeland announced she was stepping down from Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet and would not seek re-election.Carney confirmed that Freeland will remain a Liberal MP while serving as Canada’s envoy to Ukraine, tasked with coordinating long-term reconstruction support.Freeland has been a central figure in Canadian politics since 2015, holding key cabinet roles including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Finance, and most recently Minister of Transport and Internal Trade. She also served as Deputy Prime Minister under Justin Trudeau..Her political career has been closely tied to major international developments: she helped negotiate the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) in 2018, managed Canada’s financial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and shaped Ottawa’s sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.Of Ukrainian heritage herself, Freeland has been an outspoken supporter of Kyiv. Her December 2024 resignation from the finance portfolio, accompanied by sharp criticism of then-prime minister Justin Trudeau, triggered his eventual departure from office. She later ran for the Liberal leadership but lost to Carney..According to the Government of Canada, the country has committed about $22 billion in total assistance to Ukraine since 2022, including more than $6 billion in military aid alongside humanitarian and economic support.In October 2024, Canada also pledged $5 billion through a G7 mechanism leveraging frozen Russian sovereign assets to help finance Ukraine’s recovery. Prime Minister Carney made a surprise visit to Kyiv in August 2025, reiterating Canada’s “unshakable support” and announcing an additional C$2 billion in military aid earlier in the year.The federal government has not responded directly to Bernier’s remarks.