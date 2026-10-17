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BIZARRE BUT TRUE: One unusual law from each Canadian province and territory

BIZARRE BUT TRUE: One unusual law from each Canadian province and territory
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Provinces And Territories Of Canada
Canadian laws
Strange Canadian laws
Alberta's Agricultural Pests Act
Manitoba's Polar Bear Protection Act
Ontario's Bees Act
PEI Potatoes Regulations
Quebec's maple syrup
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