BIZARRE BUT TRUE: One unusual law from each Canadian province and territory

CALGARY — From restrictions on keeping rats as pets to rules governing maple syrup containers and the size of camping barbecues, Canada's provinces and territories have some surprisingly specific laws.Canada has laws governing everything from criminal offences to road safety, but buried among the country's legislation are regulations covering situations most Canadians have probably never considered.In Alberta, owning a pet rat is prohibited. In Quebec, even the amount of maple syrup inside a container is regulated. Meanwhile, New Brunswick has rules specifically addressing where someone can ride a llama.Although some of these restrictions sound like the punchline to a joke, many have practical origins involving public safety, environmental protection, agriculture or consumer standards.Here is a closer look at 13 unusual laws and regulations from Canada's ten provinces and three territories, presented alphabetically, and the circumstances that help explain why they exist..Alberta — Sorry, no pet rats allowedAlberta residents can own dogs, cats, hamsters and guinea pigs, but anyone hoping to bring home a pet rat is out of luck.Under the province's Agricultural Pests Act and Pest and Nuisance Control Regulation, private residents are prohibited from keeping rats belonging to the genus Rattus, including domesticated white and hooded rats.The restriction dates back to Alberta's decades-long campaign to prevent rats from establishing breeding populations in the province.According to the Alberta government, Norway rats first appeared along the province's eastern border in 1950, having gradually spread westward across Canada.Their arrival initially raised concerns about agricultural damage and the potential spread of disease, including plague. Rather than allowing the rodents to establish themselves, Alberta launched an aggressive eradication campaign. Officials established a rat-control zone along the Saskatchewan border, distributed educational materials and enlisted farmers to report sightings.By 1955, the number of known infestations in the border control zone had reached 573, demonstrating the scale of the challenge. The government also introduced enforcement measures against property owners who failed to address rat infestations. The province's historical account records its first rat-control court case in 1955, followed by three convictions the next year.Today, the approximately 600-kilometre-long rat-control zone remains part of Alberta's efforts to prevent the animals from establishing permanent populations. The pet restriction applies even to domesticated rats because they can reproduce and potentially establish wild populations if they escape or are released. Certain approved institutions, including universities, zoos and research facilities, are permitted to keep rats under controlled conditions..British Columbia — You can't just bring home a pet skunkA skunk wandering through a British Columbia backyard might look like an unusual candidate for a household pet, but provincial wildlife rules make taking one home a legal issue.Under British Columbia's wildlife legislation, possessing native wild animals such as skunks generally requires authorization.The restrictions are intended to prevent wildlife from being removed from its natural habitat and kept in inappropriate conditions.Skunks may appear relatively harmless when young, but they are wild animals with specialized dietary, behavioural and veterinary needs.They can also carry diseases, including rabies, although the risk varies by region and circumstances.Consider someone discovering a litter of baby skunks beneath a backyard shed.While the person might believe they are helping by bringing the animals indoors and attempting to raise them, doing so could violate provincial wildlife restrictions.Instead, wildlife officials generally recommend contacting an authorized wildlife rehabilitator when an animal genuinely requires assistance.The rules reflect a broader distinction between domesticated animals and wildlife, which cannot automatically be kept as pets simply because they appear friendly..Manitoba — Want a polar bear? You'll need permissionManitoba is home to one of Canada's most recognizable wildlife attractions: the polar bears of Churchill.But while tourists travel from around the world to observe the enormous predators, provincial legislation also addresses the much less common question of possessing one.Under Manitoba's Polar Bear Protection Act, possessing a polar bear requires appropriate authorization. The legislation also regulates the export of polar bears from the province.The rules are connected to the protection of a species that inhabits some of Canada's most environmentally sensitive northern regions. Churchill sits near the western shore of Hudson Bay, where polar bears gather during the autumn as they wait for sea ice to form.Their seasonal movements bring them into relatively close proximity to people, creating wildlife-management challenges.Manitoba has developed a Polar Bear Alert Program to reduce dangerous encounters between bears and residents.Conservation officers may use deterrents, traps and other methods to move bears away from populated areas. In some circumstances, bears are temporarily held in a specialized facility before being relocated. The possession restrictions form part of the broader legal framework governing how these animals are handled and protected.Although keeping a polar bear as a household pet is hardly a realistic prospect, Manitoba's legislation makes clear that possessing one is not a matter of personal choice..New Brunswick — There are rules about where you can ride a llamaAnyone planning to explore New Brunswick's protected wilderness on the back of a llama may want to consult the provincial regulations first.Under the province's Protected Natural Areas Regulation, riding a horse, donkey, mule or llama is permitted in certain Class II protected natural areas only on designated access or recreational roads where the activity is allowed.The regulation specifically names llamas alongside more conventional riding and pack animals. It also permits the animals to be used to carry supplies or pull equipment, subject to the same restrictions.The rule is part of New Brunswick's framework for managing recreational activities in protected natural areas. These areas are established to conserve wildlife habitats, plant communities and other natural features while allowing certain forms of recreation.Activities that may disturb vegetation, damage trails or interfere with sensitive habitats are therefore restricted to appropriate locations.For example, a person travelling with a pack llama could use an authorized recreational road but would not necessarily be permitted to lead the animal through an environmentally sensitive area away from designated routes. They also distinguish between roads intended for walking, cycling, skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding and motorized vehicles. Some recreational roads are specifically designated for horses, donkeys, mules and llamas.There is no evidence that an infamous runaway llama incident prompted the provision. Rather, the rule appears to reflect the government's effort to account for different forms of recreational travel.Still, the fact that llamas receive their own mention in provincial regulations makes this one of Canada's more unexpected legal details..Newfoundland and Labrador — Even harvesting an iceberg has had rulesNewfoundland and Labrador's icebergs are among the province's most recognizable natural attractions. Each year, enormous pieces of ice drift south from Greenland and the Canadian Arctic, attracting tourists and photographers along the coastline.However, the icebergs have also attracted commercial interest.Businesses have harvested iceberg ice and water for use in bottled water, alcoholic beverages and other products. That activity has generated an unusually specific history of government licensing.Provincial records show that Newfoundland and Labrador issued water-use licences to companies involved in iceberg harvesting, including Canadian Iceberg Vodka Corporation and Quidi Vidi Brewing Company. Some historical licences imposed conditions governing how iceberg water could be collected and used.For example, a licence issued to Pure Iceberg Water Inc. in 2016 restricted the company to using harvested iceberg water in its own finished products, rather than selling or exporting the water or ice in bulk. Such conditions reflected the government's regulation of commercial water resources and the activities of individual licence holders. While the idea sounds simple, the business could face questions involving resource use, commercial production and the conditions attached to any applicable authorization.There is an important qualification: the province's current guidance states that a provincial water-use licence is not required for producing bottled water or other water-based finished products from harvested iceberg ice or water. Therefore, the historical licence conditions should not be presented as a universal prohibition on iceberg harvesting today.Nevertheless, the fact that governments have issued licences specifically for collecting floating icebergs illustrates just how unusual resource regulation can become..Northwest Territories — Don't offer the wildlife your leftoversIn the Northwest Territories, offering food to a wild animal can have consequences beyond attracting an unexpected visitor.Under the territory's Wildlife Act, intentionally feeding certain wildlife is prohibited, subject to specified exceptions.The legislation also restricts leaving food, garbage or other substances where they are reasonably likely to attract wildlife and endanger people or animals.The rules reflect the challenges of living and travelling in a region where encounters with bears, wolves, foxes and other wildlife are possible.Animals that become accustomed to human food can begin associating homes, campsites and roadsides with easy meals. That behaviour may bring them into repeated contact with people. For example, a camper who leaves food scraps outside overnight could unintentionally attract a bear.Similarly, a resident who repeatedly feeds foxes near a home could encourage the animals to return and approach other people. The territorial government warns that food-conditioned wildlife may lose its natural fear of humans, creating dangerous situations.In serious cases, wildlife officials may have to destroy animals that have become a public safety risk. The restriction therefore addresses both intentional feeding and certain circumstances involving improperly stored food.It is a reminder that a seemingly harmless snack can have serious consequences in wildlife country..Nova Scotia — An untidy taxi driver could face a $237.50 ticketFor taxi drivers in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, keeping their clothing neat and tidy has been more than a matter of making a good first impression.The province's published summary-offence ticket schedule lists a $237.50 penalty for passenger-vehicle-for-hire operators who fail to maintain their clothing in a neat and tidy condition.The offence appears under Cape Breton Regional Municipality's passenger-vehicle-for-hire bylaw.The same schedule lists penalties for operating without the appropriate licence, failing to maintain a clean vehicle and failing to keep required records of fares.Unlike a provincial law applying to everyone in Nova Scotia, the clothing provision concerns licensed commercial drivers operating within a particular municipality.Taxi bylaws are generally intended to establish standards for passenger safety, vehicle condition and professional conduct.In this case, those standards extend to a driver's appearance.For example, a driver operating a licensed taxi while wearing visibly dirty or untidy clothing could potentially attract the attention of municipal enforcement officers.The exact circumstances that led Cape Breton to introduce the requirement have not been established, and the current underlying bylaw should be confirmed before describing the offence as enforceable today.Nevertheless, the published penalty illustrates how detailed local rules governing an everyday occupation can become..Nunavut — Polar bear mothers and cubs receive special protectionNunavut is home to some of Canada's largest polar bear populations, and hunting the animals is governed by a detailed system of wildlife regulations.Among the rules are restrictions designed to protect female polar bears accompanied by dependent young. Territorial hunting regulations prohibit harvesting certain polar bear family groups, including mothers accompanied by cubs, yearlings or two-year-old bears.The restrictions reflect the importance of protecting breeding females and young animals that have not yet become independent. Polar bear cubs depend heavily on their mothers to learn how to survive in the Arctic environment. Their survival depends on access to food, protection from threats and the development of hunting skills.Removing a mother from a family group could leave dependent cubs unable to survive on their own. The rules operate within Nunavut's broader wildlife-management system, which includes harvesting limits, licensing requirements and conservation measures.Polar bear hunting also has cultural and economic importance for Inuit communities, where traditional harvesting practices have been maintained for generations. The regulations therefore operate within a system that seeks to balance harvesting rights, conservation and the long-term sustainability of polar bear populations.Although the restrictions may sound unusually specific to people living outside the Arctic, they address a practical wildlife-management concern in Nunavut..Ontario — Escaped bees have their own property rulesOntario has a law addressing an unusual question: what happens when someone's bees escape and settle on another person's property?Under the province's Bees Act, bees raised and kept in hives are considered private property. The legislation also establishes rules governing the ownership and recovery of swarms that leave their hives.If a swarm escapes and settles on another person's property, the original owner may, subject to statutory conditions, enter the premises to recover the bees. However, the owner must notify the property owner before entering and compensate them for any damage caused.If the original beekeeper decides not to pursue the swarm and someone else takes up the pursuit, that person may acquire the original owner's rights to recover the bees. If the escaped swarm settles inside an occupied hive belonging to another beekeeper, the original owner loses their property rights to that swarm.The rules reflect a longstanding challenge in beekeeping: honeybee colonies can divide and leave their hives through a natural process known as swarming. During swarming, a queen and thousands of worker bees may leave an established colony to find a new nesting location.Imagine a beekeeper discovering that thousands of their bees have settled in a neighbour's tree. Ontario's legislation addresses who can recover the swarm, what notice must be given and who is responsible for any damage.The provisions demonstrate how property law can extend to living creatures that do not necessarily stay where their owners put them..Prince Edward Island — Even planting potatoes can require permissionPrince Edward Island is synonymous with potatoes, but the province's agricultural regulations make clear that growers cannot simply bring in seed potatoes from elsewhere and plant them without following the rules.Under PEI's Potatoes Regulations, planting seed potatoes originating outside the province requires a permit. The province's published guidelines specify that permission must be obtained for each lot of imported seed potatoes. The requirement reflects the importance of protecting one of PEI's most valuable agricultural industries.Potato crops can be affected by pests and diseases that spread through infected seed potatoes, soil and agricultural equipment. One particularly serious concern is potato wart, a fungal disease that can produce abnormal growths on potato tubers and render crops unmarketable.The disease has been a major concern for Prince Edward Island's potato industry, affecting trade and prompting extensive testing and movement restrictions.Although the seed-potato permit system should not be attributed to any single outbreak without historical evidence, it forms part of the province's broader plant-health protection measures.For example, a farmer who purchases seed potatoes from another province cannot assume that the potatoes can immediately be planted in PEI soil. The grower must first ensure the shipment meets applicable provincial requirements.For a province whose agricultural identity is so closely tied to potatoes, even the origin of the next crop matters..Quebec — Your maple syrup container must be at least 90% fullQuebec's maple syrup industry is internationally recognized, but the province's regulations go beyond how the product is harvested and processed. They even address how much syrup or other maple product must be inside a container.Under Quebec's Regulation respecting food, section 8.6.3 requires maple products sold in small containers to occupy at least 90% of the container's total capacity.In practical terms, a container with a capacity of 500 millilitres would need to hold at least 450 millilitres of maple product to satisfy that particular requirement.The rule is part of a broader collection of standards governing maple-product packaging, labelling, quality and handling. Other provisions require small containers to be made from new, non-toxic materials, while larger containers are subject to cleaning and sealing requirements. The 90% provision dates back to regulatory standards recorded in 1981.Although a specific incident prompting the rule has not been identified, minimum-fill requirements are consistent with consumer-protection measures intended to prevent misleading packaging and establish commercial standards.For example, a producer could not satisfy the rule by selling a small container that appeared substantial but contained only half its capacity in maple product.Quebec's detailed standards reflect the importance of maintaining consistent expectations in an industry closely associated with the province's agricultural identity.So while shoppers might expect regulations about food safety or product labelling, Quebec also has something to say about how much empty space is permitted in certain maple syrup containers..Saskatchewan — Your cat's family tree could determine whether it is restrictedIn Saskatchewan, owning certain exotic-looking pets can involve more than checking whether the animal is healthy or properly vaccinated.Owners may also need to know how many generations separate their pet from a wild ancestor. Under Saskatchewan's captive-wildlife rules, hybrid animals created by crossing wild and domesticated species are restricted when they have a wild ancestor within the previous four generations.The government identifies hybrids such as Savannah cats, Bengal cats, wolf-dog crosses and other wild-domestic combinations. However, hybrids that are at least five generations removed from wild stock are not regulated as wildlife under those particular restrictions.That means two cats with similar spotted coats could have different regulatory treatment depending on their documented ancestry.Consider a Savannah cat, a breed developed through crossing domestic cats with servals, a species of wild African cat. An early-generation Savannah cat with a recent serval ancestor would fall within the province's restricted-hybrid rules. A cat several generations further removed from its wild ancestry may not require the same provincial wildlife authorization.The Saskatchewan government recommends that owners retain documentation proving their animals' ancestry. The restrictions are part of a broader effort to address concerns involving public safety, animal welfare, disease transmission and the environmental consequences of escaped exotic wildlife.Wild animals and early-generation hybrids may have behavioural and care requirements that differ substantially from those of ordinary domestic pets..Yukon — Your camping barbecue might be too bigCamping in Yukon often means spectacular scenery, remote wilderness and the opportunity to cook outdoors. But visitors planning to bring an oversized barbecue into a territorial park may want to measure it first.Under Yukon's Parks General Regulation, a person generally cannot use a barbecue, stove or other cooking device with a cooking surface larger than 0.426 square metres in a park without authorization through a general permit. That works out to approximately 4.6 square feet.The regulation establishes a precise threshold rather than simply requiring campers to use reasonably sized equipment.For example, someone bringing a large commercial-style barbecue to a park gathering could exceed the permitted cooking-surface area. A smaller portable camping stove, by contrast, would ordinarily fall below the threshold.The restriction forms part of a broader regulatory framework governing fires, cooking equipment and other activities in territorial parks. Those rules are intended to help manage recreational use and protect park environments. The regulation also restricts certain practices involving fire rings, including building fires on top of government-provided fire-ring grates.Although the specific historical incident or policy discussion behind the 0.426-square-metre threshold has not been established, the rule creates a measurable limit that park officials can apply.For campers, it means that even when outdoor cooking is permitted, the size of the equipment can matter.