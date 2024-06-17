Blair says sending Canadian ship to Cuba alongside Russia was planned

Defence Minister Bill Blair said the Canadian government has deployed several military vessels to monitor a Russian navy flotilla around Cuba. On the advice of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), Blair said he authorized the HMCS Margaret Brooke to Havana, where it arrived on Friday. “The Canadian ship visited Havana to demonstrate Canada’s presence, naval capability, and commitment to safe and open waters in the Americas,” said Blair at a Monday press conference. “And if I may be very clear, this was a direct result of a request that was made to me by the commander of Joint Operations Command and the admiral in charge of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN).” He said the port visit was planned at Canada’s request and was announced by the CAF in advance. Now he said, the HMCS Margaret Brooke will begin its journey back to Canada. The message he said this deployment sends is Canada has a deployable, capable military and will not hesitate to do what is required to protect its interests. He pledged to maintain a credible military presence in the waters and airs across North America. If any foreign actors come into North America, he said they should expect Canada will take action to defend its interests. He said the CAF will continue to track the movements and activities of the Russian ships. Blair concluded by saying the CAF has “done outstanding work to fulfill their duties in defending North America, and I’d like to thank them for having the watch.” “And with our new investments in maritime sensors, naval sustainment, and early-warning aircraft through Our North, Strong and Free, we’re going to continue to do to keep Canada and North America safe in the years to come,” he said. Blair followed up by saying the request was made by Canada through the RCN. “The invitation was accepted by Cuba, and we were aware the Russians would be there at the same time,” he said. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly had said she needed to look into the matter. “This is information that is news to me because the minister of defence also works with CAF and DND (Department of National Defence) on this very issue,” said Joly. “But of course we’ll look into it and send it back.” .Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “sending a Canadian naval ship to Cuba alongside the Russian navy to honour Cuba’s brutal communist government, proving he wasn’t kidding when he said he admires communist dictatorships.”“Reckless, radical, and dangerous,” said Poilievre.