Bloc backs Conservatives targeting of Liberal spending in defeated house motion

A Conservative motion criticizing the federal government’s deficit spending was defeated in the House of Commons on Monday, with 173 MPs voting against and 163 voting in favour.The motion, sponsored by Conservative Deputy Leader Melissa Lantsman, accused the Liberal government of pursuing economic policies that have led to declining investment, rising inflation, and job losses. It argued that continued deficit spending was hurting workers and driving up the cost of living..Titled “Cost of Deficits,” the motion cited several claims about the government’s economic record, including a 10.8% decline in investment per worker since 2015, rising inflation and interest rates attributed to Liberal deficits, slower per-capita economic growth compared to other G7 countries, 86,000 net job losses, and $53.9 billion in investment leaving Canada. It also pointed to food inflation running at twice the Bank of Canada’s target rate. The motion called on the government to “stop plagiarizing Justin Trudeau’s failed policies” and to recognize that “deficits drive investment and jobs down and the cost of living up.”The motion was defeated 173 to 163, with the Bloc Québécois voting alongside the Conservatives, while the NDP joined the Liberals in opposing it. The Green Party also voted against the motion..Although the motion was non-binding, it reflected the Conservatives’ broader strategy of framing government spending as the main driver of inflation and economic stagnation.The Liberals and New Democrats defended deficit spending as a necessary tool to support Canadians and stimulate growth during challenging times. The Bloc’s support reflected its frequent criticism of federal fiscal policy and concerns over inefficient spending and limited transfers to Quebec.The vote highlighted the deep divisions in Parliament over how best to manage Canada’s economy amid slowing growth and persistent cost-of-living pressures.