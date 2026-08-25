Canadian

B’nai Brith urges Ottawa to block foreign speakers from Ontario nationalist conference

B’nai Brith Canada is urging federal authorities to prevent several foreign speakers from entering Canada ahead of a nationalist conference
B’nai Brith Canada is urging federal authorities to prevent several foreign speakers from entering Canada ahead of a nationalist conference Canva
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Cbsa
B'nai Brith
Dominion Society of Canada
Hamilton, Ontario
martin sellner
The Dominion Conference
DomCom
Chair of Dominion Society Daniel Tyrie
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news