BORG: Liberal recruit Chris D’Entremont fumbles facts in office confrontation tale

Chris d’Entremont’s jump to the Liberal Party is turning into a story about his credibility rather than Conservative culture. The Nova Scotia MP claimed senior Conservatives “barged” into his office and yelled at him, but within a day his version of events had to be corrected. What began as an explosive accusation now looks more like a sloppy exaggeration from a politician trying to justify his own betrayal.In his interview with CBC, d’Entremont said House Leader Andrew Scheer and Whip Chris Warkentin pushed his assistant aside when they confronted him about rumours he was leaving the party. .Later, CBC had to post a correction after d’Entremont admitted they did not actually shove anyone. He clarified that they “pushed open the door,” almost knocking her over.The difference between those statements matters. It shows that his account of being bullied or intimidated by leadership does not hold up under scrutiny.The Conservatives flatly deny that anyone barged in or shouted. Their statement said Scheer and Warkentin entered calmly and spoke to him in measured tones..Scheer allegedly told d’Entremont that turning his back on voters and colleagues would make him look like a snake.D’Entremont seized on that word to portray himself as a victim of aggression, but according to the party’s account, the meeting ended with handshakes, not yelling.If d’Entremont’s story was meant to damage Pierre Poilievre’s leadership, it has backfired. Instead of proving that the party is angry or chaotic, it has highlighted how one MP embellished a story for sympathy..The fact that CBC had to publish a correction should make anyone cautious about taking his claims at face value. In politics, words matter. Changing them after the fact undermines trust.D’Entremont insists he left because the party “felt like a frat house rather than a serious political party.” Yet his own conduct looks unserious. A man who once held a respected position as deputy speaker now appears to be inventing drama to explain why he crossed the floor to a government on the defensive.He denies receiving any offer or reward for his defection, but the timing of his move and his cozy photo-op with Prime Minister Mark Carney raise questions..The Conservatives, meanwhile, hit back hard. In a blunt statement, the party called d’Entremont “a liar who deceived his voters, friends and colleagues” and said he will fit right in with the Liberals.That tone may seem harsh, but it reflects a frustration many Conservatives feel toward those who abandon the team and then smear it on the way out.The correction to this story is the most telling part of the entire episode. CBC admitted that d’Entremont’s initial statement was false..He had to walk back his words. For all his talk about toxicity and bullying, the real distortion came from his own mouth.In the end, d’Entremont’s credibility has taken more damage than the Conservative Party’s.Canadians can draw their own conclusions about who is telling the truth, but when a politician changes his story in less than 24 hours, it is not the mark of conviction. It is the mark of confusion.