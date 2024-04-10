Boris Johnson says conservatives should focus on liberty

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson said conservatives around the world can win elections by pointing out progressives want control. However, Johnson said conservatives should emphasize they stand for freedom. “I think it’s that Anglo-Saxon idea of freedom that unites conservatives or should unite conservatives,” said Johnson at a Wednesday panel at the Canada Strong and Free Network National Conference in Ottawa. “When I look at some of the things we’re doing now or that have been done in the name of conservatives, you might think they’re absolutely nuts.” The British Conservatives are trying to ban cigars. He mocked the British Conservatives for wanting to ban cigars, as it is the party of former prime minister Winston Churchill. With some of these policies, he said they are crazy. The freedoms he said conservatives should speak about are freedom of expression, freedom to take risks, freedom to invest money how they want, freedom to spend it, and freedom to vote. He acknowledged those freedoms “really matter, and they are contested around the world.” Many countries are restricting them. If people compare Russia to Ukraine, he said the former is a tyranny where it does not matter who people vote for. In Ukraine, he pointed out the outcome of the election is in doubt because it is a democracy and is worth fighting for. He spoke about British author JK Rowling being demonized. While Rowling is demonized, he said she has done more to motivate children to read than anyone else he can think of. He said Rowling is a modern saint. Additionally, he described what is being said about her as unbelievable. Although social justice activists have gone after her, Johnson said what is crazy is her opinions on gender are what 95% of the population thinks and is afraid to share because they do not want to offend people. Because of this fear, he said it is a failure of authority and freedom. “That’s why I think both Tony Abbott and I should be back in power as soon as possible, he said. Abbott said conservatives should know what they stand for. “John Howard used to say that the Liberal party, which is the conservative party in Australia, effectively we are the political custodian of the small-l liberal tradition of JS Mill and of the small-c conservative tradition of Edmund Burke,” said Abbott. “I used to say that as Liberals, we support smaller government, lower taxes, greater freedom.” As conservatives, he said they supported families, small businesses, institutions and patriotism. If conservatives are true to themselves, he said they “should be the natural party of government.” Danube Institute President John O’Sullivan started off the panel by saying Johnson and Abbott share many similarities between them. “They have both been prime ministers of their respective countries,” said O’Sullivan. “They both won the elections that gave them power in landslides that few observers expected beforehand.” Rather than lose power in a subsequent election, they were removed because of internal party coups. While they might not want to admit it, O’Sullivan joked they have the satisfaction in watching their parties struggle after. This panel comes after Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of not being a Liberal on Thursday. READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre says Trudeau is not a Liberal“It might surprise you to hear me say that,” said Poilievre. “Liberals used to believe in liberty and Conservatives believed in conserving it.”