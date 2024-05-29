BREAKING: Anti-Israel protest takes over downtown Ottawa

World Beyond War Canada (WBWC) confirmed it shut down access to Northern American military arms show CANSEC in Ottawa by holding an anti-Israel protest. The protesters also set up camp on Wellington St — where the House of Commons and prime minister's office are located. It was also the location of the Freedom Convoy truckers protest that ended up being stormed by police.WBWC said CANSEC is where weapons being used by Israel on Rafah are being sold. “Where Israeli military reps are trying to justify their genocide,” tweeted WBWC on Wednesday.....more to come