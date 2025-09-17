Bank of Canada cuts rate by .25% down to 2.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate by .25% on Wednesday, taking it down to 2.5%.

In a statement, the bank’s governors cited Canada’s resilience to sharply higher US tariffs and a world-wide economic slowdown as informing its decision.

On the home front, the bank said, “Canada’s GDP declined by about 1.5% in the second quarter, as expected, with tariffs and trade uncertainty weighing heavily on economic activity.

Exports fell by 27% in the second quarter, a sharp reversal from first-quarter gains when companies were rushing orders to get ahead of tariffs. Business investment also declined in the second quarter.

Consumption and housing activity both grew at a healthy pace. In the months ahead, slow population growth and the weakness in the labour market will likely weigh on household spending.”

A decline in Canadian employment levels over the course of the summer was also a factor in the cut.

"Job losses have largely been concentrated in trade-sensitive sectors, while employment growth in the rest of the economy has slowed, reflecting weak hiring intentions,” said the bank in its statement. “The unemployment rate has moved up since March, hitting 7.1% in August, and wage growth has continued to ease.”