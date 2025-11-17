Carney budget passes after close vote in Commons

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first federal budget cleared the House of Commons on Monday night after a tense vote that capped weeks of scrutiny and political friction. The spending plan passed with a narrow margin of 170-168 after the government secured support from a handful of independents and opposition MPs, avoiding a confidence defeat that could have triggered a spring election.Budget 2025 introduces $141 billion in new spending and projects a $78.3 billion deficit for 2025-26. .Federal debt is expected to reach $1.35 trillion by the end of the fiscal year.The government has described the plan as transformational, arguing it will position Canada for long term economic growth through large scale public investment in infrastructure, innovation and defence modernization.Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has repeatedly tied the budget to the themes of resilience and economic security..He said the plan was designed to strengthen Canada’s industrial capacity and attract private capital, calling the approach a strategy that would “supercharge” growth.The government forecasts that $280 billion in federal spending over five years will help trigger $500 billion in private sector investment by 2030, though analysts remain split on whether those expectations are realistic, given sluggish growth forecasts.The budget outlines $51 billion in cuts and savings measures, largely through a review of government expenditures, program consolidation and the planned reduction of 40,000 federal public service positions by 2029..Ottawa expects to save $13 billion annually by 2028-29 through attrition, early retirements and operational streamlining.Despite the proposed savings, total federal spending will rise to $581 billion this year.The fiscal projections included in Budget 2025 show deficits continuing into the next decade..The government attributes the sustained shortfalls to major capital investments, defence commitments and programs intended to attract investment.Interest payments on the federal debt are set to climb to $55.6 billion this year, exceeding health transfers to provinces.One of the most significant structural changes in the budget is a shift in immigration planning. Under a new five year framework, temporary resident admissions will fall sharply, with the government arguing the reductions will ease pressure on housing, health care and labour systems. Critics warn the change risks creating labour shortages in key industries..The budget also confirms cuts across public safety and environment portfolios and ends the federal 2 Billion Trees program. Existing agreements will be honoured, but remaining uncommitted funds will be withdrawn.With the budget now passed in the Commons, legislation implementing key measures will move forward in the coming weeks. The Senate is expected to review the package but is not anticipated to block it.