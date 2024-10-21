Carney intends to run for Liberal leadership

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney confirmed his intention to enter elected politics, though he remains vague on specifics. This announcement comes as several high-profile Liberals are reportedly positioning themselves for potential leadership bids.Carney, who has been advising Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on economic matters, told a fellow Liberal that "you can't map these things out" when asked about the timing and nature of his political aspirations.Meanwhile, there's speculation that cabinet ministers François-Philippe Champagne and Mélanie Joly have been discussing potential leadership campaigns with colleagues. Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark also hinted at her interest in the top job during a Radio-Canada interview.These developments occur against a backdrop of internal party dynamics, with more than two dozen Liberal MPs reportedly working to persuade Trudeau to step down and make way for new leadership.Clark's potential candidacy gained attention last June when she said that Trudeau should resign and that others had encouraged her to run.As speculation grows, the Liberal Party faces a period of uncertainty regarding its future leadership and direction.