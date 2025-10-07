Carney leaves Washington without new trade deal

Prime Minister Mark Carney concluded two days of talks in Washington on Tuesday without securing a new trade agreement with the United States, despite what Canadian officials described as constructive and detailed discussions.Carney met with President Donald Trump at the White House and joined cabinet-level sessions focused on easing long-standing tensions over US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. Energy cooperation was also a major theme, with both governments signaling interest in closer cross-border integration.Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, briefed reporters afterward. He said the Canadian delegation did not arrive expecting a signed deal but instead aimed to narrow differences and build momentum..“Because some unnamed sources speculated doesn’t change our state of mind when we got here,” LeBlanc said. “We hoped to make progress. We hoped to find the President and his cabinet secretaries fully engaged in finding solutions on priority sectors — quickly, steel, aluminum, and energy. That work was positive and effective. But we completely take the premise of the question that people understandably want to see results, and so do we.”The Prime Minister and his team emphasized the exceptional complexity of the US-Canada economic relationship, pointing to the high level of integration compared with trade arrangements the United States has with more distant partners..Trump himself acknowledged those challenges publicly, calling Canada a critical ally even as he underlined the difficulty of negotiations.LeBlanc said both sides agreed officials should continue work “perhaps as soon as later this evening and tomorrow,” leaving open the possibility of additional talks before the Canadian delegation’s return.He also noted that the conversations went beyond trade, including energy security and defense issues..Reporters pressed the minister on whether technical negotiations were moving toward a quota-based system for metals. Trump had earlier referred to “formulas” under discussion.LeBlanc cautioned against assuming this meant quotas. “There can be all kinds of formula that are discussed — in terms of investment, in terms of partnerships, in terms of joint ventures to develop certain industries together,” he said. He declined to disclose details, citing an agreement with US counterparts not to negotiate in public.Defence cooperation also entered the spotlight after Trump told reporters the two countries were working together on a “Golden Dome” missile defense initiative. LeBlanc clarified that while Canada has not formally joined any system, discussions are underway about the country’s potential role..“We want to be a constructive partner as the Americans elaborate the details,” he said. “The conversation around strengthening the security arrangement was much broader than one specific project.” Carney reportedly pointed to Ottawa’s commitment to increased defence spending and highlighted the potential industrial benefits for Canadian firms.The press conference opened with a solemn moment marking the second anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attacks in the Middle East, which claimed many lives, including Canadians. LeBlanc offered condolences to families of the victims and praised US leadership in seeking stability in the region.Despite the absence of a breakthrough, Carney left Washington with what LeBlanc called “a positive and substantive foundation” for further talks. “We have an active, respectful partner in the United States, and I’m optimistic that we can get the work done as quickly as possible,” he said. Still, immediate relief on tariffs remained out of reach, leaving Canadian businesses waiting for results.