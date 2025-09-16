UPDATED: Christya Freeland leaves cabinet to become special envoy to Ukraine

Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland is resigning from cabinet to become Canada’s Special Representative for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Tuesday. Her departure marks the first change in Carney’s cabinet since he became prime minister earlier this year.In a statement, Carney thanked Freeland for “extraordinary service in the Cabinet of Canada’s federal government over the past decade.” He highlighted her work on major policy files including trade, pandemic response, and early learning and child care. .“Chrystia’s versatility, raw intelligence, and principled leadership have served Canadians with distinction through extraordinary challenges and changes,” he said. Carney noted that Freeland’s leadership helped secure trade deals, remove federal barriers to internal trade, and advance child care agreements across the country. He said her new role builds on her experience as a former G7 minister of finance, foreign affairs, and international trade, as well as her longstanding ties to Ukraine. .Freeland under scrutiny for Crown bank chair’s alleged involvement in leadership campaign.“Chrystia is truly uniquely positioned for this timely and essential work towards a better future for Ukrainians and peace in Europe,” Carney said. Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent, travelled to Ukraine last week to participate in an international conference on ending the war and took part in a panel on reforms and anti-corruption. Her appointment reflects Canada’s ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine in its reconstruction efforts as the conflict with Russia continues. Freeland previously held senior roles under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, including deputy prime minister and minister of finance. Her resignation from cabinet in December was widely seen as a turning point that contributed to Trudeau’s eventual decision to step aside..Freeland praises Canadian steel while skirting China tariffs and shipyard deal.Her current transport and internal trade portfolios are expected to be redistributed among existing ministers rather than assigned to a new appointee.The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment earlier in the day but confirmed her departure following a cabinet meeting Tuesday morning. Carney concluded his statement by thanking Freeland for her “dedication, many contributions to Canada, friendship, and continued partnership.”At a press conference Tuesday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was "surprised" Freeland had stepped down but knew how "passionately she felt about Ukraine with her heritage.""She'll do a great job as an envoy," Smith said.The premier stated her relationship with Freeland was rocky at times but said she was 'an advocate at the table to continue getting the financing to complete Trans Mountain" and partnered with the Smith government "on the Dow Chemical petrochemical project, which is a major investment to do net zero petrochemicals and plastics." Smith concluded that while she doesn't know all the reasons Freeland decided to resign, she believes that "she will really relish [this] new opportunity."