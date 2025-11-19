UPDATED: Ex-Canadian Olympian Ryan Wedding sanctioned as global fugitive drug kingpin

U.S. and Canadian authorities announced new arrests, sanctions, and criminal charges targeting former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding, who officials allege operates a transnational drug trafficking and murder network. Wedding, who competed for Canada at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, remains a fugitive and is believed to be hiding in Mexico.The U.S. Department of the Treasury confirmed sanctions against Wedding along with nine individuals and nine business entities connected to him..Officials say the action targets a global criminal enterprise involved in large scale cocaine and fentanyl trafficking, contract killings, corruption and financial crimes.The designation blocks any U.S. based assets and prohibits U.S. persons from conducting financial dealings with those named unless authorized.Wedding was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List earlier this year. The U.S. State Department increased the reward for information leading to his arrest or conviction from $10 million dollars to up to $15 million as part of Wednesday’s announcement..Law enforcement leaders from both countries held a joint news conference in Washington to outline the latest measures.U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said authorities have worked closely with international partners to pursue Wedding and his network. “We arrested 12 people yesterday in an international takedown,” said Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, noting that one of those arrested was a Canadian lawyer tied to Wedding.Officials said more than 30 individuals have now been arrested or are being sought in connection with the criminal investigation..Canadian police also made arrests this week. RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said seven people with alleged ties to Wedding were taken into custody in Canada.He described the actions as significant and said fighting transnational crime requires cooperation across borders. Duheme estimated that Wedding’s criminal organization generates more than $1 billion dollars annually.Authorities allege Wedding trafficked multi ton quantities of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico for distribution in the United States and Canada and also engaged in fentanyl smuggling. Officials say he used cryptocurrency, shell corporations and luxury assets including high end vehicles to launder profits.A $13 million dollar Mercedes CLK GTR was among property seized during the investigation..The Treasury says several alleged associates played key roles including Edgar Aaron Vazquez Alvarado, who authorities say provided protection and intelligence support in Mexico.Others sanctioned include Wedding’s wife, Miryam Andrea Castillo Moreno, and Canadian jeweler Rolan Sokolovski, who officials allege laundered millions through his business Diamond Tsar in Toronto.Former Italian special forces member Gianluca Tiepolo is accused of managing concealed assets and facilitating payments..Wedding has been linked to multiple murders across the United States, Canada and Latin America. Law enforcement officials allege he enforces drug debts through violent retaliation.Authorities say he ordered the killing of a federal witness in Colombia in January 2025. FBI Director Kash Patel described Wedding as “a modern day iteration of Pablo Escobar” and compared him to Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Patel said law enforcement is confident Wedding will eventually be captured.Canadian and U.S. investigators believe Wedding has been sheltered in Mexico by the Sinaloa cartel, which has recently been designated a terrorist organization by both governments..A Montreal man, Atna Onha, was provisionally arrested this week on conspiracy to commit murder charges and is being sought for extradition to the United States.Media reports in Canada have linked the arrest to an alleged plot targeting a potential witness in the Wedding case.The Treasury said violating sanctions may result in civil or criminal penalties. Officials say the actions seek to disrupt Wedding’s revenue streams and weaken his operational network while he remains a fugitive.Wedding continues to appear on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. Authorities in both countries are asking for public assistance and information regarding his whereabouts.