UPDATED: Federal deficit hits $66.8B for 2025–26, $11.5B lower than projected

OTTAWA — The federal deficit for the fiscal year 2025 – 26 will be $66.8 billion, $11.5 billion less than expected in last Fall’s Budget.Finance Minister Francois-Phillippe Champagne delivered the Spring Economic Update in the House of Commons today. He announced an adjusted deficit of $66.8 billion from the previously estimated $78.3 billion.As the Government of Canada moves forward with initiatives such as the newly announced $25 Billion Canada Strong Fund, along with announcing an additional $755 Million for Sports and Community Infrastructure Spending, the Liberals are facing criticism over their increased spending and rising debt levels.Although officials have framed these figures as a positive sign for the economy stating that Canada experienced a 1.7 % increase in GDP last year (2025), and avoided entering into a recession, despite the many Global Challenges (ongoing war in the Middle East, Trade Tensions etc.), they also noted that Canada’s access to 85% of Canadian Exports to the United States under NAFTA (Canada-US-Mexico Agreement) softened some of the negative impacts.Moving forward, the Government of Canada expects a gradual decline in the deficit and anticipates it to be approximately $53 billion by 2030-31. This is slightly better than previously expected. In addition, the update stated that the Government of Canada is “on Track” to achieve a balanced Operating Budget by 2028–29. However, this only relates to daily operational expenses and excludes capital expenses associated with major infrastructure investments and other large-scale projects, so there will continue to be an overall large deficit. Focusing purely on the operating budget can present an misleading picture of government finances, as it excludes capital spending and allows overall deficits to persist despite claims of progress toward balance.