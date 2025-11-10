Finance minister says that there is 'more openness' to energy corridor

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says Canadians’ attitudes toward energy development are evolving, with growing openness toward both conventional and clean energy as part of the country’s economic future.Speaking during a budget address to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Champagne said the federal government recognizes a changing mindset around the role of energy in national prosperity and security.“Mentalities are evolving,” Champagne told business leaders. “The Prime Minister changed the tone to talk about Canada as an energy superpower, in both clean and conventional energy, and that’s really changed how people perceive these things.”.The minister, who represents a Quebec riding, said even in his home region there is greater understanding of how energy production underpins Canada’s economic and national security.“There are things we’re saying today that would have been very difficult six or nine months ago,” he said.“People now see that we can do this sustainably and responsibly. Canada has a great brand around the world. We have the technology, the people, and the resources.”.Champagne said there is increasing openness to the idea of a national energy corridor and acknowledged the ongoing importance of the resource sector to Canadian prosperity.He pointed to federal efforts such as the major projects office and roughly $40 billion in financing capacity through Crown corporations to support energy and infrastructure initiatives.He also noted that international allies, including Germany, Japan, and South Korea, are looking to Canada as a secure source of energy as global tensions and supply concerns reshape policy discussions..“But we need to get our act together,” Champagne said. “When we say one project, one assessment, that’s something we’ve talked about for years. Now we need to operationalize it.”His remarks come amid renewed debate over Canada’s energy strategy, as the government faces pressure to streamline project approvals while advancing its clean energy goals. Champagne said the political climate is shifting in a way that could make progress more feasible.“People are ready to think differently than before,” he said.