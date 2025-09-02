Ford calls for tougher sentencing after friend killed in home invasion

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is urging the federal government to strengthen Canada’s criminal code following a violent home invasion that left one man dead in front of his family.Ford, speaking at a press conference in Waterloo ON. described the incident in detail, saying, “This innocent man got his doors kicked in in the middle of night, four people went in there. His three kids are there. His wife. (The intruders) had a gun to one of the kids. He went to go protect them, and these scumbags shot him right in front of his kids. Shot him dead.”The victim identified as Abdul Aleem Farooqi, who had been photographed with Ford a year prior died while defending his family. Ford noted that the children were left traumatized by the attack.“Just imagine… what the trauma these kids are going to go through for the rest of their lives,” he said..Ford linked the shooting to what he described as flaws in the justice system, particularly bail practices. He argued that repeat offenders are frequently released only to commit new crimes. “I watch when they catch these guys. I almost guarantee you, they’ve been out on bail for another heinous crime,” he said.The premier also criticized judges, calling them “weak-kneed” for granting bail to repeat offenders. “Not once, not twice, not three times, four and five times just to go repeat the crime. There’s no consequences at all for these people,” he said.Ford said he raised the issue with federal officials over the weekend and demanded changes to the criminal code. He argued for mandatory minimum sentences for gun-related crimes, including life sentences for shootings and 25-year terms for other offences involving illegal firearms..“The federal government is more worried about going after legal hunters and gun owners than criminals. That’s what they need to do,” Ford said.He also criticized the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pointing to cases of teenagers involved in violent crime. “These kids are 16 years old, shooting people. There’s no consequences, so we’re going to change it,” he said.The premier warned that rising crime has left residents feeling unsafe in their homes and neighbourhoods. He cited recent break-ins and carjackings across the Greater Toronto Area, adding that violence is no longer isolated.In closing, Ford expressed support for homeowners defending themselves. “I have a saying for the folks that are defending their homes: I’d rather be judged by 12 than carried by six,” he said.