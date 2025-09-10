UPDATED: Welland child rapist denied bail after hundreds protested hearing

A Welland man accused of breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a young girl has now been denied bail after the hearing. The suspect, identified by police as Daniel Senecal, will return to court on October 15, according to local Niagara radio station 610 CKTB.Hundreds of people packed the steps of the St. Catharines Courthouse on Wednesday, forcing police to shut down nearby streets as emotions ran high ahead of Daniel “Dani” Senecal’s bail hearing.The 25-year-old, already a registered sex offender, is facing fresh charges after allegedly breaking into a Welland home on August 31 and sexually assaulting a toddler. The child was hospitalized for intensive medical care, but is now in stable condition..The protest outside the courthouse began early in the morning, organized by a Facebook group called Protest For Harder Sentences Against Violent Crimes. Demonstrators started gathering at 9 a.m., holding signs with messages such as “No bail straight to jail” and “Canada stop freeing monsters.” The group’s description stated that its goal was to push for “stricter sentencing for violent offenders and child predators” and to “be a voice for the victims and their families.” Niagara Regional Police confirmed that a nearby road was temporarily closed to traffic due to the demonstration, but reopened after 11 a.m.The outrage has spilled beyond courthouse steps. Motorcyclists organized a protest ride, rallying in Welland, where the crime occurred, and driving as a group to St. Catharines in solidarity with the victim and her family. Their convoy joined the hundreds already gathered, amplifying the call for justice..At the courthouse, Welland Mayor Frank Campion took a megaphone to address the crowd.He thanked community members for showing up, calling them “human beings that stand up where people who can’t stand up for themselves.” He urged demonstrators to recognize the impact of their presence:“From the courts today, it’s gonna be representative of how we move forward, which is why we’re here. No bail! Come into release, no matter what the terms are, unfathomable. It does not happen, it cannot happen.” His words drew loud cheers and applause..Campion also spoke to broader frustrations with the justice system, demanding tougher penalties for predators and a transparent registry.“When somebody gets a severe sentence, it’s a severe sentence. And there is no compromise on that sentence. You get sentenced, you stay in jail to stay there fully. And then when you get out, everybody knows where you are.” His remarks echoed what many in the crowd have been saying for days, that leniency in cases like Senecal’s places the most vulnerable at risk..Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also weighed in, calling the case “appalling” and condemning reports that Senecal wants to be transferred to a women’s prison. “Lock him up. Throw away the key. And ban biological men from women’s prisons. Period,” Poilievre wrote on X.For many protesters, Wednesday’s rally was not just about this case, but about demanding systemic change. As one demonstrator put it, “We’re here because children should never be unsafe in their own homes. Enough is enough.”