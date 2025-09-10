Canadian

UPDATED: Welland child rapist denied bail after hundreds protested hearing

Hundreds have shown up to the courthouse in St. Catharines ON. ahead of Daniel Senecal's bail hearing
Hundreds have shown up to the courthouse in St. Catharines ON. ahead of Daniel Senecal's bail hearing Phoo credit: @CrimewatchTO/X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Trans
Bail Reform
Rape
Daniel “Dani” Senecal

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news