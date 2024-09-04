UPDATED: Jagmeet and Justin split up, end confidence agreement

It’s official. It’s splitsville for the Liberal and NDP coalition.NDP leader Jagmeet Singh officially did what Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre — and Canadians — have urged him to do and tear up his party’s confidence and supply agreement with the Trudeau Liberals.The deal was to run until June 2025.Singh made the announcement on video posted to social media Wednesday.“Justin Trudeau has proven again and again he will always cave to corporate greed. The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance from Canadians," Singh said in the video.A formal announcement is expected this afternoon..In what unmistakably looked like a campaign ad, Singh accused both the Liberals and Conservatives of catering to big corporate interests.“The Liberals have let people down. They don't deserve another chance. There is an even bigger battle ahead with the threat of Pierre Poilievre and Conservative cuts from workers, retirees, from young people, from patients, from families. He will cut in order to give more to big corporations and wealthy CEOs,” the NDP leader says over a stream of unflattering images.“The fact is, the liberals are too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests to fight for people. They cannot be the change. They cannot restore the hope. They cannot stop the conservatives, but we can.”The irony is that the video was reportedly shot well before Poilievre called on Singh to end the agreement and trigger an election — meaning the termination was in the works for weeks.Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre called the NDP announcement nothing more than a "media stunt.""In today's media stunt, Sellout Singh refuses to state whether the NDP will vote with non-confidence to cause a carbon tax election at the first chance. Sellout Singh has voted to quadruple the carbon tax to $0.61/L, a plan that will drive Canadians to food banks and grind our economy to a halt — killing hundreds of thousands of jobs," he tweeted."Sellout Singh did all of this after promising he would be an opposition voice. Canadians need a carbon tax election NOW to decide between the Costly Coalition of NDP-Liberals who tax your food, punish your work, take your money, double your housing costs and unleash crime and drugs in your communities OR common sense Conservatives who will axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime.".For his part, the PM accused the NDP of “wanting to play politics” rather than focussing on the programs they’ve supported — and even demanded — over the past three years.He consistently pointed to $10 a day day care, pharmacare, seniors dental and even the school lunch program he was promoting in Newfoundland on Wednesday afternoon.Trudeau accused Singh of supporting Poilievre‘s “partisan” agenda. If so, “Canadians will judge the NDP appropriately,” he said.“These are things that I know the NDP should care about, because Canadians care about them. So I look forward to conversations with Mr. Singh about how we're going to continue. Confident countries invest in their citizens, invest in their future, because that's what we're doing... I hope the NDP stays focused on that.“.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.