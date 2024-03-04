UPDATED: Jamil Jivani wins Durham byelection

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani (Durham, ON) has won the byelection for the riding with 57.3% of the vote. “Dear @JustinTrudeau, Durham sent you a message today,” tweeted Jivani on Monday. “Did you receive it?” .Elections Canada said Jivani finished in first place with 16,882 votes (57.3%). It added Liberal candidate Robert Rock came a distant second place with 6,568 votes (22.3%). After Rock was NDP candidate Chris Borgia with 3,089 votes (10.5%). This was followed by People’s Party of Canada candidate Patricia Conlin at 1,332 votes (4.5%), Green candidate Kevin MacKenzie at 649 (2.2%), Independent candidate Pranay Gunti at 354 (1.4%), Centrist candidate Khalid Qureshi at 322 (1.1%), United Party leader Grant Abraham at 223 (0.8%), and Rhinoceros candidate Adam Smith at 59 (0.2%). These totals come after 217 of the 225 polls reported (96.44%). Voter turnout was 29,478 of the 116,259 registered electors (25.36%). Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre congratulated Jivani on being elected the new MP for Durham. “Together we will axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime,” said Poilievre. “Let's #BringItHome.”.Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said in 2023 he would resign as the MP for Durham at the end of the House of Commons' spring session.READ MORE: Former Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole retires from politics“It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve my community in Parliament and to also have the privilege to serve the country as a minister and leader of the opposition,” said O’Toole. “I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to advance issues I believe are critically important to our country — from veterans’ mental health to military preparedness, nuclear energy, Arctic sovereignty, and a range of other important issues.” Jivani confirmed in April he resigned as Canada Strong and Free Network president to run for the Conservative candidacy in Durham. READ MORE: WATCH: Jamil Jivani to run for Conservative nomination in Durham“Choose me as your next member of Parliament,” he said. “Send me to Ottawa to work with Pierre Poilievre and get the job done to defeat Justin Trudeau.”.Jivani won the Conservative nomination in Durham with 83% of the vote in August. READ MORE: Jamil Jivani wins Durham Conservative nomination“Our communities are ready to make a statement: Canadians want change, and @PierrePoilievre's Conservatives will deliver,” he said..Former Durham Catholic District School Board chair Theresa Corless came in second place with 17% of the vote.