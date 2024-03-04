Canadian

UPDATED: Jamil Jivani wins Durham byelection

Jamil Jivani said the Conservatives will put an end to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's nonsense.
Jamil Jivani said the Conservatives will put an end to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's nonsense. Courtesy Jamil Jivani/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Byelection
Elections Canada
Jamil Jivani
Durham
Nomination
Erin O'Toole
Robert Rock

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news