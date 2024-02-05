UPDATED: King Charles diagnosed with cancer

Buckingham Palace confirmed diagnostic tests King Charles III had while he was in hospital for prostate surgery indicate he has cancer.“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments — during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” said Buckingham Palace in a Monday statement. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.” .Because of Charles’ recent hospital procedure, Buckingham Palace said his medical team was able to make a swift intervention. It added he remains positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duties as soon as possible. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” it said.British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished Charles a full, speedy recovery. "I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time, and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," said Sunak. .The Royal Family said on January 14 it was facing health issues, with Princess Kate hospitalized after undergoing surgery and Charles scheduled for surgery. READ MORE: Health scares for King Charles, Princess KateKensington Palace announced Kate had undergone planned abdominal surgery. When it comes to this surgery, it said Kate would remain at private medical care centre London Clinic for two weeks.Moments after this announcement, Buckingham Palace updated the public on Charles’ health. It said he was scheduled for a corrective procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, which was benign. Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson started treatment for skin cancer on January 21 — six months after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Ferguson’s representative said the melanoma was discovered when several moles were removed while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery following a mastectomy. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits,” said her representative.Prince Harry was called by Charles on Monday to tell him about his cancer diagnosis. BBC reported Harry would make his way the Great Britain to visit his father in the coming days.While Buckingham Palace confirmed he was diagnosed with cancer, it is not thought to be prostate cancer. He spoke to all of his siblings and children to inform them of the news. Now he will take a lengthy break from his duties, and no return date has been confirmed. Buckingham Palace officials confirmed he would be looking forward to doing so as soon as possible and will continue to be treated as a government official throughout his period of treatment.