NDP MP crosses floor to join Liberal Party, leaving Carney two seats short of a majority

Nunavut NDP MP Lori Idlout has decided to join the Liberal Party of Canada, according to reports surfacing Tuesday night, leaving Prime Minister Mark Carney's government two seats short of a majority government. "We're very disappointed that Lori Idlout has decided to join the Liberal caucus," reads a statement from NDP Leader Don Davies. Idlout's departure will give the Liberals 170 seats in the House of Commons, leaving them two seats short of a majority, with three upcoming by-elections scheduled for April 13. "The position of the New Democrats on floor crossing is longstanding and clear," Davies's statement reads. "We believe that when someone rejects the decision of their electors and wants to join another party, they should put that decision to their voters.""In a democracy, something as important as the choice of party representation in Parliament must always remain with our constituents. We believe that should happen here."Idlout's defection also leaves the NDP with just six seats in the House, amidst the party's leadership race to replace former leader Jagmeet Singh. The online crypto betting platform Polymarket lists Avi Lewis as the leading candidate, giving him a 9 out of 10 chance of winning the March 29 leadership vote. .On Sunday, Carney announced by-elections in the Scarborough Southwest, Terrebonne, and University—Rosedale ridings. The Liberals won the Scarborough Southwest and University–Rosedale ridings in the 2025 federal election, and will be looking to retain those seats following the departures of Former MPs Chrystia Freeland and Bill Blair. Carney's party also won the Terrebonne riding by one vote in the 2025 election, but the Supreme Court of Canada annulled the tightly contested vote on Feb 13, forcing a by-election to be held. .Idlout is only the latest MP to cross the floor and join Carney's caucus. Former Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux, Edmonton Riverbend, crossed over to the Liberal caucus on Feb. 18, and cited Carney's "ambitious agenda," especially his speech at the World Economic Forum in January, as inspiration for his direction. "I think for me, that's where a lot of the world changed," said Jeneroux to reporters following his move."I think it opened a lot of eyes for Canadians, Albertans, Edmontonians, just how serious this national unity crisis truly is. And it's for me, it felt disingenuous and quite simply wrong to be sitting on the sidelines anymore."