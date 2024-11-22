UPDATED: Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in Freedom Convoy

Freedom Convoy co-organizer Pat King has been found guilty of five charges related to the protest. The Canadian Press reported Friday a judge in an Ottawa courtroom found the Crown had proven beyond a reasonable doubt King was guilty of one count of mischief, one count of counselling others to commit mischief, one count of counselling others to obstruct police, and two counts of disobeying a court order. However, King was found not guilty of three counts of intimidation and one count of obstructing police. While he had been found guilty of various charges, his defence lawyer argued he was peacefully protesting during the three weeks the Freedom Convoy had occupied downtown Ottawa. Meanwhile, the Crown alleged he was a Freedom Convoy leader who played a major role in the disruption it created in Ottawa and to the people living and working nearby. In this case, the Crown relied on King's social media videos, which he shared on social media throughout it to document it and communicate with protestors. A Crown attorney said in 2022 King had not complied with previous court conditions, so he should not be let out of custody for his role in the Freedom Convoy. .UPDATE: Pat King denied bail, old gun scandal comes back to bite him.His former defence lawyer W. Calvin Rosemond asked he be granted bail during a hearing in Ottawa. The judge denied bail to him based on his likelihood to reoffend and possible harm to the perception of the justice system.King had been granted bail after spending 150 days in jail in 2022..Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King granted bail.The decision on his bail status came after a two-day bail review hearing the prior week. Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein handed down the decision in an Ottawa courtroom. There was a publication ban on the evidence and reasons for the decision.King pled not guilty to nine charges relating to the time of the Freedom Convoy in May while appearing in court for the first day of a three-week trial. .Pat King pleads not guilty in Freedom Convoy mischief trial.He was charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, disobeying a court order, obstructing police, and other offences. The Crown noted he presented himself as an outspoken leader. His popular social media livestreams were expected to be entered as evidence.