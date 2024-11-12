Postal workers give 72-hour strike notice, right before holiday season

Canada Post workers gave a 72-hour notice of their potential strike, according to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW). The union emphasized that the decision to strike would depend on the progress of contract negotiations.In a statement released Tuesday, the CUPW executive board informed its rural and urban mail carrier bargaining units that the required notice had been provided. The two sides remain significantly divided on key issues, including wages, pensions, and medical leave..Experts warn Trump's re-election could put pressure on Canadian agriculture.The contract negotiations between CUPW and Canada Post started in November 2023, and the union's president, Jan Simpson, clarified that the union has yet to make a final decision regarding immediate job action. Simpson said strike action would "depend on Canada Post's actions at the bargaining table in the days to come."Canada Post warned that persistent labour unrest could jeopardize its financial stability and adversely affect its customers, particularly during the busy holiday season.In response to the ongoing labour disputes, the Crown Corporation recently proposed annual wage increases of 11.5% over the next four years..Moe breaks campaign promise to parents, retreats on biological sex changing room policy.However, Canada Post reported significant financial losses of $490 million in the first half of 2024. These losses were attributed to various factors, including increased competition from parcel delivery services, reduced transaction mail volumes, and rising delivery costs.In addition to these losses, Canada Post's pre-tax losses for the years prior to 2023 amounted to $748 million..Eliminate oil and gas, says U of Regina prof.The union released a statement showing that 95% of both urban and rural workers supported a strike mandate in a recent vote. Despite this strike mandate, CUPW reaffirmed its commitment to negotiating a mutually beneficial agreement.Canada Post has said it wants to negotiate "a more flexible and affordable delivery model" that would include parcel delivery seven days a week.