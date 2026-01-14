Canadian

UPDATED: Québec Premier François Legault announces resignation

Legault steps down after sustained period of poor polling, party will look to appoint new leader before fall 2026 election
Premier Francois Legault annonces his resignations at the National Assembly of Québec
Premier Francois Legault annonces his resignations at the National Assembly of QuébecScreengrab from CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Quebec
Francois Legault
Quebec Election
Breaking News
Quebec Seperatism

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news