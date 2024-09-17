UPDATED: Sources say Trudeau to face non-confidence vote as early as next week

Canadians could be facing the prospect of a fall federal election as early as next week, after the government House Leader Karina Gould is reportedly set to allow the Conservatives to introduce a non-confidence motion in the House of Commons next week.According to sources quoted by the Toronto Star, the motion could come as early as next Tuesday, Sept. 24 with a vote scheduled for the following day.That’s when Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre will be able to set the agenda and introduce motions, although it’s not exactly clear what it would be or what would constitute a ‘confidence’ vote. Confidence motions are normally reserved for budget matters. But given Poilievre’s preference for a ‘carbon tax’ election it wouldn’t be at all surprising if that’s what gets debated. If the Conservatives succeed in gaining the support of the Bloc Québécois and the NDP, a non-confidence motion could pass, triggering an election.It comes after the Liberals lost a bye-election in Montreal on Monday night, the second supposedly ‘safe’ seat to fall in as many months.That has renewed questions over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership and roiled the Liberal ranks.Polls show the Liberals would be trounced if an election were held tomorrow, possibly reducing them to fourth-party status behind the Bloc and the NDP.Ironically, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York City next week — which means he is not expected to be in Ottawa for a possible confidence vote.Although an Abacus poll this week found the Conservatives with a commanding 21-point lead over the ruling Liberals, a subsequent Ipsos survey suggests that 56% of Canadians aren’t eager to head to the polls just yet.Only in Alberta and Saskatchewan did a majority of respondents say they want the opposition to defeat the government “at the earliest opportunity.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.