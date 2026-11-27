OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld Quebec's controversial secularism law (Bill 21) in a major constitutional decision this morning.Adopted in 2019 by the government of former Quebec premier Francois Legault, the legislation bans certain public sector employees in positions of authority (i.e. teachers, police officers and judges) from wearing religious symbols whilst in the course of their duties.The decision comes after years of litigation over the legislation and has major implications for provincial autonomy, religious freedom and the use of the notwithstanding clause throughout Canada.The court upheld the law with one exception relating to the requirement for elected members of the National Assembly of Quebec to wear face coverings..In another separate finding, the Court ruled 4-3 that judges can issue declarations that Charter rights have been infringed even in the face of a valid invocation of the notwithstanding clause. However, a majority of the Court were not in a position to make such a declaration in the Quebec case.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith welcomed the decision, calling it a win for provincial rights. Alberta was one of the provinces that had intervened in the matter.."Today's Supreme Court of Canada decision confirms what Alberta has long maintained, namely that the notwithstanding clause is a legitimate and necessary part of our Constitution," said Smith in a statement."The notwithstanding clause was there so that the elected legislatures, accountable to the people they serve, could have the final word on those key issues. That's the case in Quebec, and that's the case in every province, including Alberta."Smith said her government would continue to defend Alberta's constitutional powers."This is a victory for provincial rights and a victory for the democratic balance which holds our federation together.".The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF), which also intervened in the case, was broadly in favour of the decision even if they did have some issues with the court's finding in relation to the declaration."Bill 21 is very much a divisive bill for Canadians," said CCF interim executive director Christine Van Geyn."But don't get the wrong impression that this was really a Bill 21 case at all. It was very much about the interpretation of the notwithstanding clause and the balance between the courts and the legislature. By dismissing the suggestion that the court can in fact impose substantive limits on s. 33, the majority got the decision pretty much right."Section 33 of the Charter permits Parliament and the provincial legislatures to override certain Charter rights for renewable periods of five years."Section 33 is part of our Constitution, and that's why we have a Charter in the first place," Van Geyn said."Allowing a court to change the nature of that compromise all those years later would be undemocratic.".The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), one of the organisations that had challenged the legislation, has condemned the Friday decision, calling it "a dark day in our constitutional democracy".."The ruling upholds politicians' ability to override a great deal of the Charter rights of Canadians, including the right to religion and the right to conscience," the organization said in a statement."We've been opposed to Bill 21 and to the unbridled use of the notwithstanding clause from the very outset.""We won't stop our fight. This is not the end."