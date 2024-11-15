Taliban abducts mysterious former JTF2 soldier

Former Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) soldier David Lavery, a founding member of the elite counter-terrorism unit JTF2 that helped dozens of people leave Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, was allegedly kidnapped by the Taliban this week.Anonymous sources told CTV Lavery aka "Canadian Dave" was taken on Monday after his flight landed in Kabul — his whereabouts are unknown, although sources say they think he is being held by the Taliban somewhere in Afghanistan. Lavery runs a private multinational security company called Raven Rae Consulting.The company specializes in risk mitigation, life support, humanitarian aid, safety and security management and crisis management to meet the needs of government organizations, local and international NGOs, intergovernmental organizations, and international development organizations.“We retain a footprint of trained and trusted host nationals who continue to professionally execute our mission,” said the company. Canada’s Veterans Transition Network (VTN) has recognized Lavery’s bravery for helping around 100 Afghans over the wall during the chaos at Hamid Karzhai International Airport in 2021. Lavery was handed a list of over 1,000 people seeking safety in Canada. His job was to assist those with valid Canadian IDs and paperwork amid the volumes of people around the security perimeter of the airport. Embassy staff had already fled the country and it would be another four days before the CAF would arrive to help. “While everyone was fleeing, Canadian Dave held his ground for this campaign and the Afghans desperately in need of his help,” said VTN. “VTN’s donors funded his security team, including these terror-filled days at the airport, and changed history." Without VTN’s donors establishing his presence, it said no one would have worn red for Canada at that airport for four days. It added its donors gave Canada a true hero and saved many lives.A large evacuation of foreign nationals and some vulnerable locals happened amid the withdrawal of US and NATO forces at the end of the Afghanistan War. The Taliban gained control of Kabul and declared victory in 2021, and the NATO-backed Islamic Republic of Afghanistan fell apart. With the Taliban controlling Kabul, except Hamid Karzai International Airport, hostilities subsided.“It’s horrible and hard to process,” said Lavery to CBC. “There was a constant hum, a 24/7 of noise, desperation and panic. At the time, he said it was all about survival. Global Affairs Canada said it was “aware of an incident involving a Canadian in Afghanistan.""Canadian officials continue to monitor the situation closely and are providing consular assistance," said GAC to CTV. CTV asked GAC if the Prime Minister’s Office has been briefed on Lavery’s alleged abduction, but it declined to comment.